Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Germany
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Germany
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Saarland
Landkreis St Wendel
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis St Wendel, Germany
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,860,900
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
4 room house
Tinnen, Germany
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 481,434
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 5 room villa
Berlin, Germany
450 m²
€ 2,894,996
The prestigious villa was built in 2012 on a plot of approximately 800 square meters and fea…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 4,401,073
City residence with high living comfort The light-flooded apartment presents itself luxur…
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
€ 2,575,577
The apartment convinces with the proximity to the Isar, with brightness, thanks to floor-to…
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Potsdam, Germany
670 m²
€ 3,618,745
The ancient mansion is located in the prestigious district of Potsdam, near the world-famous…
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 350,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 767,500
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor in one of the central districts of Dusseldorf - Fl…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/2 Floor
€ 581,202
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,266,551
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Heating underfloor heating Year …
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
2-room apartment with a balcony in Berlin - Adlershof district. Open living / dining room wi…
Properties features in Landkreis St Wendel, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map