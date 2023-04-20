Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis St Wendel, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Penthouse 4 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,860,900
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
4 room housein Tinnen, Germany
4 room house
Tinnen, Germany
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 481,434
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 5 room villain Berlin, Germany
Villa 5 room villa
Berlin, Germany
450 m²
€ 2,894,996
The prestigious villa was built in 2012 on a plot of approximately 800 square meters and fea…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Munich, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 4,401,073
City residence with high living comfort The light-flooded apartment presents itself luxur…
4 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
€ 2,575,577
The apartment convinces with the proximity to the Isar, with brightness, thanks to floor-to…
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Potsdam, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Potsdam, Germany
670 m²
€ 3,618,745
The ancient mansion is located in the prestigious district of Potsdam, near the world-famous…
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 6
€ 350,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
3 room apartmentin Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
3 Number of rooms 71 m² Number of floors 4
€ 767,500
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor in one of the central districts of Dusseldorf - Fl…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 581,202
3 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,266,551
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Heating underfloor heating Year …
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
2-room apartment with a balcony in Berlin - Adlershof district. Open living / dining room wi…

