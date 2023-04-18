Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Landkreis Muenchen
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

Ottobrunn
1
Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 3 roomsin Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …

Properties features in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir