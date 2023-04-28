Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Mainz-Bingen, Germany

Condo 2 rooms in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 58 m² Number of floors 4
€ 475,000
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
2 room apartment in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 room apartment
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 595,000
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…

Properties features in Landkreis Mainz-Bingen, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
