Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Lower Saxony
  4. Landkreis Leer

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Leer, Germany

2 properties total found
7 room house in Rorichum, Germany
7 room house
Rorichum, Germany
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 479,000
6 room house in Klostermoor, Germany
6 room house
Klostermoor, Germany
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Landkreis Leer, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir