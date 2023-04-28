Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Landkreis Fuerstenfeldbruck

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt in Main -. Bad …
5 room house in Berlin, Germany
5 room house
Berlin, Germany
550 m²
€ 1,447,282
The modern house, built in 2015, is located in the popular area of Lichtrade, Berlin. Lichtr…
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,290,000
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - the Pasing area. In the …
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 986,899
To your attention is an apartment with a panoramic terrace and winter garden Living area: 1…
Castle in Germany, Germany
Castle
Germany, Germany
5 079 m²
€ 4,155,831
The ancient castle is located on a hill above the Elba River in Maisen, Germany. This pictur…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 4,369,271
City residence with high living comfort The light-flooded apartment presents itself luxur…
Penthouse in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse
Berlin, Germany
711 m²
€ 3,538,808
The magnificent penthouse is located in a beautiful house in the popular district of Berlin-…
Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
3 room house in Hamburg, Germany
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 3,813,019
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
Villa 3 room villa in Hamburg, Germany
Villa 3 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
2 bath
€ 6,998,011
Historic town house from the Wilhelminian era in the best location near the Alst Only a few…
5 room house in Erbach, Germany
5 room house
Erbach, Germany
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 593,026
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…

Properties features in Landkreis Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go