Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Bavaria
Landkreis Fuerstenfeldbruck
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt in Main -. Bad …
5 room house
Berlin, Germany
550 m²
€ 1,447,282
The modern house, built in 2015, is located in the popular area of Lichtrade, Berlin. Lichtr…
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,290,000
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - the Pasing area. In the …
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 986,899
To your attention is an apartment with a panoramic terrace and winter garden Living area: 1…
Castle
Germany, Germany
5 079 m²
€ 4,155,831
The ancient castle is located on a hill above the Elba River in Maisen, Germany. This pictur…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 4,369,271
City residence with high living comfort The light-flooded apartment presents itself luxur…
Penthouse
Berlin, Germany
711 m²
€ 3,538,808
The magnificent penthouse is located in a beautiful house in the popular district of Berlin-…
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 3,813,019
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
Villa 3 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
2 bath
€ 6,998,011
Historic town house from the Wilhelminian era in the best location near the Alst Only a few…
5 room house
Erbach, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 593,026
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…
Properties features in Landkreis Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map