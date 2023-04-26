Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Landkreis Esslingen
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Landkreis Esslingen, Germany

Vereinbarte Verwaltungsgemeinschaft der Stadt Nuertingen
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartment in Wolfschlugen, Germany
5 room apartment
Wolfschlugen, Germany
5 Number of rooms 110 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Three-story modern apartment building in Stuttgart of 6 apartments, most of which are the ow…

Properties features in Landkreis Esslingen, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir