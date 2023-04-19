Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Lower Saxony
  4. Landkreis Emsland

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Emsland, Germany

2 properties total found
4 room housein Tinnen, Germany
4 room house
Tinnen, Germany
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 480,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Rhede Ems, Germany
2 room house
Rhede Ems, Germany
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 289,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Landkreis Emsland, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir