Realting.com
Germany
Bavaria
Landkreis Eichstaett
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Eichstaett, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
€ 359,545
Modern Apartment above the roofs of Munich The timeless design, a well thought-out room c…
1 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath
€ 606,734
Once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity in Germany’s leading financial hotspot Frankfurt…
3 room apartment
Sexau, Germany
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 335,000
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The commu…
Condo 3 rooms
Dreieich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 680,000
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
2 room apartment
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 595,000
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…
House
Berlin, Germany
360 m²
€ 886,337
The nice house, built in 1996, is located in the Berlin-Rudov district. The area of the hous…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 3,146,026
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath
160 m²
€ 1,438,183
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolut…
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 3,775,231
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
700 m²
€ 3,059,437
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…
