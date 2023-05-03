Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Landkreis Eichstaett

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Eichstaett, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
€ 359,545
Modern Apartment above the roofs of Munich The timeless design, a well thought-out room c…
1 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath
€ 606,734
Once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity in Germany’s leading financial hotspot Frankfurt…
3 room apartment in Sexau, Germany
3 room apartment
Sexau, Germany
3 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 3
€ 335,000
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The commu…
Condo 3 rooms in Dreieich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Dreieich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 6
€ 680,000
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
2 room apartment in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 room apartment
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 595,000
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…
House in Berlin, Germany
House
Berlin, Germany
360 m²
€ 886,337
The nice house, built in 1996, is located in the Berlin-Rudov district. The area of the hous…
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 27 m² Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 3,146,026
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath 160 m²
€ 1,438,183
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolut…
Condo 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
House in Munich, Germany
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 3,775,231
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
700 m²
€ 3,059,437
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…

Properties features in Landkreis Eichstaett, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir