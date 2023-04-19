Germany
Realting.com
Germany
Bavaria
Landkreis Dingolfing-Landau
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Dingolfing-Landau, Germany
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
Halberstadt, Germany
€ 6,259,686
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
307 m²
€ 3,430,515
These beautiful apartments occupy the whole ground floor of the building in the prestigious…
Villa 5 room villa
Berlin, Germany
450 m²
€ 2,888,855
The prestigious villa was built in 2012 on a plot of approximately 800 square meters and fea…
Villa Villa
Erfurt, Germany
540 m²
€ 1,164,570
The magnificent villa is built in a prestigious residential area in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germ…
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
5 room house
Dornach, Germany
5 Number of rooms
172 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
10 Number of rooms
490 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 11,500,000
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 285,000
2 bedroom apartment in good condition with an area of about 52 m ² near the popular area of …
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
The project embodies the minimalist beauty of forms in practical comfort. 2 bedroom apartm…
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 3,787,535
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath
160 m²
€ 1,442,871
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolut…
