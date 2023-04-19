Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Landkreis Dingolfing-Landau

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Dingolfing-Landau, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Halberstadt, Germany
Apartment
Halberstadt, Germany
€ 6,259,686
5 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
307 m²
€ 3,430,515
These beautiful apartments occupy the whole ground floor of the building in the prestigious…
Villa 5 room villain Berlin, Germany
Villa 5 room villa
Berlin, Germany
450 m²
€ 2,888,855
The prestigious villa was built in 2012 on a plot of approximately 800 square meters and fea…
Villa Villain Erfurt, Germany
Villa Villa
Erfurt, Germany
540 m²
€ 1,164,570
The magnificent villa is built in a prestigious residential area in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germ…
Condo 3 roomsin Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
5 room housein Dornach, Germany
5 room house
Dornach, Germany
5 Number of rooms 172 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
Villa 9 room villain Gruenwald, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
10 Number of rooms 490 m² Number of floors 2
€ 11,500,000
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 52 m² Number of floors 5
€ 285,000
2 bedroom apartment in good condition with an area of about 52 m ² near the popular area of …
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
The project embodies the minimalist beauty of forms in practical comfort. 2 bedroom apartm…
Housein Munich, Germany
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 3,787,535
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
2 room apartmentin Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath 160 m²
€ 1,442,871
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolut…

Properties features in Landkreis Dingolfing-Landau, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
