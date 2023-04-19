Germany
1
Realting.com
Germany
Lower Saxony
Landkreis Cuxhaven
Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Cuxhaven, Germany
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Castle 7 bedrooms
Oberammergau, Germany
250 m²
€ 2,690,554
The exquisite castle is located in Oberammergau, Bavaria. The castle, surrounded by pictures…
Castle
Germany, Germany
€ 2,006,515
The proposed castle is in a very picturesque place, surrounded by a trout pond. Despite its …
3 room apartment
Germany, Germany
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/5 Floor
€ 1,634,953
Luxury apartment just a stone's throw from Kudama! We offer a stylish apartment for sale …
6 room house
Klostermoor, Germany
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 319,274
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
210 m²
€ 753,811
The charming house is located in northeastern Hamburg in the Wooldorf-Olstedt district, Vand…
Apartment
Halberstadt, Germany
€ 6,259,686
2 room apartment
Germany, Germany
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/5 Floor
€ 400,795
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,990,000
Chic real estate is a new three-story townhouse in the elite area of Hamburg. Number of b…
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
Number of floors 5
€ 4,571,357
3 room apartment
Rauschendorf, Germany
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 410,000
The proposed 3-room apartment with a good layout has a beautiful and very bright living room…
