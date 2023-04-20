Germany
Realting.com
Germany
Bavaria
Landkreis Muenchen
Residential properties for sale in Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 160,000
This well-groomed 1-room condominium is located in the suburbs of Hanover - Langenhagen, nea…
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,266,551
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Heating underfloor heating Year …
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apar…
6 room house
Klostermoor, Germany
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 319,953
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,860,900
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
Condo 4 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
4 Number of rooms
133 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 920,580
4-room spacious apartment in the central district of Dusseldorf. Modern high-quality equi…
Villa 6 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
4 bath
€ 3,072,618
Unique villa on a park-like, south-facing plot in a prime location The imposing villa is lo…
Castle
Germany, Germany
5 079 m²
€ 4,186,079
The ancient castle is located on a hill above the Elba River in Maisen, Germany. This pictur…
House
Hamburg, Germany
€ 2,031,021
The charming house is located in the Otmarshen district in the suburbs of Hamburg, one of th…
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 605,000
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
Properties features in Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
