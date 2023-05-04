Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Rhineland-Palatinate
  4. Rhein-Hunsrueck-Kreis
  5. Kirchberg Hunsrueck

Residential properties for sale in Kirchberg Hunsrueck, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room house in Berlin, Germany
6 room house
Berlin, Germany
277 m²
€ 1,163,634
The lovely house, built in 2004, is located in Celendorf District, Berlin. Excellent infrast…
5 room apartment in Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
€ 3,056,139
An absolutely exceptional one-of-a-kind property presents itself in one of the most beautif…
Castle in Lower Saxony, Germany
Castle
Lower Saxony, Germany
1 223 m²
€ 4,319,205
Germany Saxony Anhalt Court castle A great castle of great utility. …
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 bath
€ 3,295,237
 Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frank…
2 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
183 m²
€ 2,024,627
The stylish apartment is located in a modern house in the Holzhafen district of Hamburg, bet…
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath 130 m²
€ 444,938
Stylish old building charm in the heart of the city near Frankfurt This charming flat is ha…
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 66 m² Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
2 bedroom apartment in Munich in good condition ( repair was carried out on time ). An ideal…
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 20
€ 760,000
apartments with excellent finishes and compact layout for an affordable price with a central…
2 room house in Berlin, Germany
2 room house
Berlin, Germany
230 m²
€ 817,271
The wonderful house, built in 2006, is located in the Mariendorf district of Berlin. A very …
Villa 6 room villa in Hamburg, Germany
Villa 6 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
210 m²
€ 751,362
The charming house is located in northeastern Hamburg in the Wooldorf-Olstedt district, Vand…
2 room apartment in Baden-Baden, Germany
2 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
2 Number of rooms 70 m² Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
2 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
€ 1,348,297
This offered condominium in a classic Wilhelminian style villa from 1885 captivates by its l…

