  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Hesse
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Hesse, Germany

2 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Bad Vilbel, Germany
9 Number of rooms 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
A beautiful suburban house with a fireplace in the French style in a calm and quiet suburb o…
Villa 9 room villain Dreieich, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Dreieich, Germany
9 Number of rooms 415 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,500,000
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…

