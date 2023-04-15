Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hesse, Germany

Frankfurt
3
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe
1
Bad Vilbel
1
Dreieich
1
6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms 105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 565,000
For sale is a two-story townhouse in the quiet area of Frankfurt am Main. The house offers…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
A new modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankf…
7 room housein Frankfurt, Germany
7 room house
Frankfurt, Germany
7 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,550,000
Villa 9 room villain Dreieich, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Dreieich, Germany
9 Number of rooms 415 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,500,000
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
Villa 9 room villain Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Bad Vilbel, Germany
9 Number of rooms 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
A beautiful suburban house with a fireplace in the French style in a calm and quiet suburb o…
7 room housein Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7 room house
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7 Number of rooms 175 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,850,000
Modern "smart house" with a central location in the resort town of Bad Homburg. Number o…

