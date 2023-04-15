Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Hesse, Germany

Frankfurt
2
Darmstadt
1
Dreieich
1
Offenbach am Main
1
Condo 3 roomsin Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 630,000
The design concept of the project is characterized by a well-thought-out green area with a p…
Condo 3 roomsin Dreieich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Dreieich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 6
€ 680,000
Condo 3 roomsin Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 505,000
Condo 3 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
Condo 2 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…

