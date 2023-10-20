Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Germany
  4. Haren Ems
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Haren Ems, Germany

4 room house with gas heating, with needs repair, with modem in Haren Ems, Germany
4 room house with gas heating, with needs repair, with modem
Haren Ems, Germany
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
€480,000
