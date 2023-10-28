Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Germany
  4. Hanover
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hanover, Germany

1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€305,000

Properties features in Hanover, Germany

cheap
luxury
