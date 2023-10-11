Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Germany
  4. Halle Saale
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Halle Saale, Germany

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house in Halle Saale, Germany
3 room house
Halle Saale, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€599,000
3 room house in Halle Saale, Germany
3 room house
Halle Saale, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€460,000

Properties features in Halle Saale, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir