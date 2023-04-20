Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Landkreis Muenchen
  5. Haar

Residential properties for sale in Haar, Germany

1 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Haar, Germany
1 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 3
€ 570,000
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir