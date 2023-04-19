Germany
Realting.com
Germany
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Ludwigslust-Parchim
Goldberg-Mildenitz
Residential properties for sale in Goldberg-Mildenitz, Germany
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 515,000
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
Villa 4 room villa
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
3 bath
492 m²
€ 5,365,675
Oasis of peace for design lovers near Frankfurt This modern family villa is a total work of…
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath
160 m²
€ 1,442,871
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolut…
2 room apartment
Germany, Germany
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/5 Floor
€ 400,795
Castle 13 bedrooms
Germany, Germany
8 608 m²
€ 3,520,792
The stunning castle is located in the southeast of Brandenburg Land in the area of Spree Nei…
Villa 9 room villa
Berlin, Germany
675 m²
€ 4,377,851
This expressive and elegant villa, surrounded by perennial trees, is located on the shores o…
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 670,000
3 bedroom apartment with quality equipment in the modern area of Frankfurt - European Quarte…
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
5 room house
Berlin, Germany
550 m²
€ 1,454,723
The modern house, built in 2015, is located in the popular area of Lichtrade, Berlin. Lichtr…
6 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 260,528
EFH DHH for sale in Pirmasens! Very good condition! Top location! 66955 Pirmasens Provide…
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,990,000
Properties features in Goldberg-Mildenitz, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
