Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
  4. Ludwigslust-Parchim
  5. Goldberg-Mildenitz

Residential properties for sale in Goldberg-Mildenitz, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Condo 3 roomsin Escheburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 515,000
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
Villa 4 room villain Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Villa 4 room villa
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
3 bath 492 m²
€ 5,365,675
Oasis of peace for design lovers near Frankfurt This modern family villa is a total work of…
2 room apartmentin Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 bath 160 m²
€ 1,442,871
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolut…
2 room apartmentin Germany, Germany
2 room apartment
Germany, Germany
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/5 Floor
€ 400,795
Castle 13 bedroomsin Germany, Germany
Castle 13 bedrooms
Germany, Germany
8 608 m²
€ 3,520,792
The stunning castle is located in the southeast of Brandenburg Land in the area of Spree Nei…
Villa 9 room villain Berlin, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Berlin, Germany
675 m²
€ 4,377,851
This expressive and elegant villa, surrounded by perennial trees, is located on the shores o…
3 room apartmentin Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 670,000
3 bedroom apartment with quality equipment in the modern area of Frankfurt - European Quarte…
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
5 room housein Berlin, Germany
5 room house
Berlin, Germany
550 m²
€ 1,454,723
The modern house, built in 2015, is located in the popular area of Lichtrade, Berlin. Lichtr…
6 room housein Pirmasens, Germany
6 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 260,528
EFH DHH for sale in Pirmasens! Very good condition! Top location! 66955 Pirmasens Provide…
Townhouse 7 roomsin Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
7 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,990,000

Properties features in Goldberg-Mildenitz, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir