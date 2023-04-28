Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 7 rooms in Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
7 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,990,000
3 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
3 room apartment in Bonn, Germany
3 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 55 m² Number of floors 5
€ 350,000
The property is located on a quiet street near the center of Bonn, which makes it an attract…
House in Berlin, Germany
House
Berlin, Germany
360 m²
€ 884,677
The nice house, built in 1996, is located in the Berlin-Rudov district. The area of the hous…
3 room apartment in Germany, Germany
3 room apartment
Germany, Germany
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/5 Floor
€ 1,626,589
Luxury apartment just a stone's throw from Kudama! We offer a stylish apartment for sale …
3 room house in Hamburg, Germany
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 3,813,019
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
5 room house in Dornach, Germany
5 room house
Dornach, Germany
5 Number of rooms 172 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
Villa 9 room villa in Dreieich, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Dreieich, Germany
9 Number of rooms 415 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,500,000
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
2 room apartment in Velber, Germany
2 room apartment
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms 69 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
House in Munich, Germany
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 3,768,160
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
Castle in Germany, Germany
Castle
Germany, Germany
5 079 m²
€ 4,155,831
The ancient castle is located on a hill above the Elba River in Maisen, Germany. This pictur…
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …

