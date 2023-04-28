Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Free Hanseatic City of Bremen
Residential properties for sale in Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Germany
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,990,000
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
3 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 350,000
The property is located on a quiet street near the center of Bonn, which makes it an attract…
House
Berlin, Germany
360 m²
€ 884,677
The nice house, built in 1996, is located in the Berlin-Rudov district. The area of the hous…
3 room apartment
Germany, Germany
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/5 Floor
€ 1,626,589
Luxury apartment just a stone's throw from Kudama! We offer a stylish apartment for sale …
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 3,813,019
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
5 room house
Dornach, Germany
5 Number of rooms
172 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
Villa 9 room villa
Dreieich, Germany
9 Number of rooms
415 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,500,000
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
2 room apartment
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms
69 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 3,768,160
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
Castle
Germany, Germany
5 079 m²
€ 4,155,831
The ancient castle is located on a hill above the Elba River in Maisen, Germany. This pictur…
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
Properties features in Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map