Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia
  4. Dusseldorf
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Dusseldorf, Germany

Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 4 roomsin Dusseldorf, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
4 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 4
€ 920,580
4-room spacious apartment in the central district of Dusseldorf. Modern high-quality equi…

Properties features in Dusseldorf, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go