Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Brandenburg
  4. Houses

Lakefront Houses for sale in Brandenburg, Germany

Potsdam
3
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
9 room house in Potsdam, Germany
9 room house
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 16
Area 506 m²
€ 2,310,000

Properties features in Brandenburg, Germany

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir