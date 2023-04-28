Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia
  4. Bonn

Residential properties for sale in Bonn, Germany

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bonn, Germany
3 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 55 m² Number of floors 5
€ 350,000
The property is located on a quiet street near the center of Bonn, which makes it an attract…
2 room apartment in Bonn, Germany
2 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
2 Number of rooms 54 m² Number of floors 5
€ 284,000

