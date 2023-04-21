Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Berlin, Germany

Berlin
5
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 4
€ 300,000
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 6
€ 380,000
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout – is an ideal place to stay in a big ci…
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
The well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin - Friedrichshayn-Kreuzberg area, b…
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 27 m² Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 270,000
1 bedroom apartment in a 4-storey house with a bright facade, elegant balconies and sophisti…

