  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Berlin
  4. Condos

Condos for sale in Berlin, Germany

Berlin
8
8 properties total found
Condo 1 room in Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 51 m² Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apar…
Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 98 m² Number of floors 3
€ 556,738
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 56 m² Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
Condo 4 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 665,000
4 bedroom apartment of about 100 m ² is located in the center of Berlin. It is located on th…
Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 6
€ 665,000
A bright 3-room apartment is located on the 6th floor and is an ideal urban housing for coup…
Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
This beautiful apartment is located in a well-groomed apartment building with an underground…
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 520,000

