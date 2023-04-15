Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Bavaria, Germany

1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 6
€ 350,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
1 room studio apartmentin Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
1 room studio apartmentin Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Haar, Germany
1 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 3
€ 570,000
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 5
€ 349,900
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…

