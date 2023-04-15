Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bavaria, Germany

9 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Gruenwald, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
10 Number of rooms 490 m² Number of floors 2
€ 11,500,000
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Starnberg, Germany
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Starnberg, Germany
7 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 10,500,000
High-tech villa with luxurious equipment, a garden and a swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in …
5 room housein Dornach, Germany
5 room house
Dornach, Germany
5 Number of rooms 172 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
Castlein Bavaria, Germany
Castle
Bavaria, Germany
1 300 m²
€ 17,000,000
Germany Bavaria Old castle in Bavaria A magnificent, impregnable, impres…
Villa Villain Bavaria, Germany
Villa Villa
Bavaria, Germany
1 174 m²
€ 3,500,000
Germany Bavaria Chic villa with a plot of 6g. Chic large villa with a huge land plot of 6g. …
Housein Munich, Germany
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 4,200,000
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
8 room housein Vaterstetten, Germany
8 room house
Vaterstetten, Germany
608 m²
€ 2,695,000
The modern house with various possibilities is located in the place of Faterstetten in Bavar…
Castle 7 bedroomsin Oberammergau, Germany
Castle 7 bedrooms
Oberammergau, Germany
250 m²
€ 2,950,000
The exquisite castle is located in Oberammergau, Bavaria. The castle, surrounded by pictures…
Villa 3 room villain Munich, Germany
Villa 3 room villa
Munich, Germany
146 m²
€ 1,380,000
The house is located in a prestigious area in the south-west of Munich The house is built i…

