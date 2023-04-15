Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Bavaria, Germany

6 properties total found
Condo 3 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 99 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
Spacious 3-room apartment in the central prestigious area of Munich with large ceilings with…
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 66 m² Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
2 bedroom apartment in Munich in good condition ( repair was carried out on time ). An ideal…
Condo 3 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 5
€ 825,000
3 bedroom apartment in Munich with two balconies and with bright rooms. In the apartment:…
Condo 3 roomsin Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 6
€ 620,000
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony is located just a few minutes from L…

