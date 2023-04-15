Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Castles

Castles for sale in Bavaria, Germany

Oberammergau
1
Castle To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Castlein Bavaria, Germany
Castle
Bavaria, Germany
1 300 m²
€ 17,000,000
Germany Bavaria Old castle in Bavaria A magnificent, impregnable, impres…
Castle 7 bedroomsin Oberammergau, Germany
Castle 7 bedrooms
Oberammergau, Germany
250 m²
€ 2,950,000
The exquisite castle is located in Oberammergau, Bavaria. The castle, surrounded by pictures…

Properties features in Bavaria, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir