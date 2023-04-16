Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Baden-Württemberg

Pool Residential properties for sale in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Baden-Baden
3
Denzlingen
1
Erbach
1
Gemeindeverwaltungsverband Waldenbuch Steinenbronn
1
GVV Denzlingen-Voerstetten-Reute
1
Stuttgart
1
Vereinbarte Verwaltungsgemeinschaft der Stadt Nuertingen
1
VVG der Stadt Emmendingen
1
Show more
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 5 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Townhouse 5 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Berlin, Germany
5 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Castlein Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Castle
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
700 m²
€ 1,160,132
The 16th century ancient castle is located in the small town of Fichtenau, Baden-Württemberg…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 270,000
3 room apartmentin Denzlingen, Germany
3 room apartment
Denzlingen, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 398,000
Bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-kept apartment building. There is a…
3 room apartmentin Stuttgart, Germany
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Condo 3 roomsin Escheburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 515,000
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
2 room housein Grossbeeren, Germany
2 room house
Grossbeeren, Germany
300 m²
€ 572,508
The beautiful house, built according to an interesting architectural project, is located in …
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
Apartmentin Berlin, Germany
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
60 m²
€ 350,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
3 room housein Hamburg, Germany
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 3,788,652
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
Penthousein Berlin, Germany
Penthouse
Berlin, Germany
711 m²
€ 3,516,193
The magnificent penthouse is located in a beautiful house in the popular district of Berlin-…

Properties features in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir