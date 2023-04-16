Germany
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Berlin, Germany
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Castle
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
700 m²
€ 1,160,132
The 16th century ancient castle is located in the small town of Fichtenau, Baden-Württemberg…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 270,000
3 room apartment
Denzlingen, Germany
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 398,000
Bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-kept apartment building. There is a…
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 515,000
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
2 room house
Grossbeeren, Germany
300 m²
€ 572,508
The beautiful house, built according to an interesting architectural project, is located in …
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
60 m²
€ 350,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 3,788,652
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
Penthouse
Berlin, Germany
711 m²
€ 3,516,193
The magnificent penthouse is located in a beautiful house in the popular district of Berlin-…
