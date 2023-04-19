Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Rhineland-Palatinate
  4. Landkreis Neuwied
  5. Asbach

Pool Residential properties for sale in Asbach, Germany

1 property total found
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
700 m²
€ 3,400,000
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…

Properties features in Asbach, Germany

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go