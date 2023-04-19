Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Alb-Donau-Kreis

Residential properties for sale in Alb-Donau-Kreis, Germany

Erbach
1
1 property total found
5 room housein Erbach, Germany
5 room house
Erbach, Germany
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…

Properties features in Alb-Donau-Kreis, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir