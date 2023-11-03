Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Germany
  4. Aachen
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Aachen, Germany

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Aachen, Germany
3 room apartment
Aachen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
€180,000

Properties features in Aachen, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir