Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Village Dighomi
  4. Zahesi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zahesi, Georgia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room housein Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 370 m² Number of floors 3
€ 970,000
New Art Nouveau House. Built in 2019, this year the renovation is completed completely. Tota…
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir