Seaview Villas for Sale in Georgia

Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 2 room villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 312,350
A new project from Next Group — Villa Park — offers new private villas on the Bl…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,599
Premium residential complex Polo Villas Greenfield from a leading international low-rise bui…
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 143,953
Paradise is 120 meters above sea level, in the environmentally friendly Batumi district, the…
Villa Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
314 m² Number of floors 3
€ 226,341
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 143,953
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 318 m² Number of floors 3
€ 226,341
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,341
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
Villa 3 room villa in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Kapreshumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 252 m² Number of floors 2
€ 147,121
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of th…
Villa 3 room villa in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Kapreshumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 138,792
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of th…

