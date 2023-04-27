Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
184
Batumi
12
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
6
Chakvi
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 2 room villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 312,350
A new project from Next Group — Villa Park — offers new private villas on the Bl…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,599
Premium residential complex Polo Villas Greenfield from a leading international low-rise bui…
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Realting.com
Go
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 4 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 050 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,629,653
Exclusive offer! Newly built private villa of 1050 m2 premium class for sale in Mtatsminda d…
Villa 3 room villa in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Kapreshumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 138,792
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of th…

Properties features in Georgia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir