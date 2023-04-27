Georgia
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Georgia
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,803
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
151 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 362,359
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,372
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,224
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
151 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 218,759
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
120 m²
€ 118,150
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
151 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 218,759
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
217 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 177,225
Wyndham Grand Riviera The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia is an elit…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 131,821
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 188,316
The cottage complex is located in an elite, environmentally friendly recreation area with an…
3 room townhouse
Adlia, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,500
Townhouses with decoration & laquo; turnkey & raquo; for sale in Batumi Luxurious townhouses…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 199,633
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
3 room townhouse
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 122,224
Spring Village Batumi is a comfort-class property in a respectable new-generation resort vil…
Properties features in Georgia
with sea view
cheap
luxury
