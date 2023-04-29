Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

8 properties total found
4 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 201 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale recently renovated penthouse with an area of 201 m ², in a business-class residenti…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 380,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the most prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi, Wake. The apart…
5 room house in Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 850 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
Villa for sale in a quiet, quiet and beautiful place in Tbilisi. Floor I: large guest room …
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 355,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of an 8-story house in the most prestigious dis…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 144 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale 5-room apartment with a euro repair in Waka, with the best views of Tbilisi and Mou…
6 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
6 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/32 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters in the complex of Saburtalo Palace. High-quality rep…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 67,223
For Sale 44 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential building…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 59,584
39 sq.m. apartment for sale with its own yard (50 m2) in the Old City Panorama complex inclu…

