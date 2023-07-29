Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Abkhazia
  5. Tbilisi
  6. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Georgia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Georgia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 56,919
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 91,865
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/6
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Spacious ap…
€ 44,273
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 50/54
Alliance Privilege & ndash; 54-story multifunctional complex in the most prestigious part of…
€ 185,470
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€ 50,655
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Want to live in luxury apartments on the Black Sea? Then buy an apartment in Batumi, a uniqu…
€ 37,565
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 35/25
  Location – N18 Zhiuli Shartava str., Batumi, opposite to the new stadium, on…
€ 97,548
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 11/20
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
€ 89,907
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
€ 317,275
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Blue Sky Tower - 36-storey residential and hotel complex of the premium class on the Black S…
€ 33,803
3 room house in Khelvachauri, Georgia
3 room house
Khelvachauri, Georgia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
DRUG DISTRIBUTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We…
€ 319,541
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 40/40
€ 75,892

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
