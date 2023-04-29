Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

1 room studio apartment in Tkhinvali, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tkhinvali, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 44,766
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment b…
1 room studio apartment in Tkhinvali, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tkhinvali, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,950
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment b…
1 room studio apartment in Tkhinvali, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tkhinvali, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 50,730
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment b…
2 room Studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room Studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 11/13 Floor
€ 125,369
With exclusive rights !!! 3-room apartment for sale, fully furnished with furniture and appl…
2 room Studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room Studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 253,820
For Sale 173,2 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential build…
