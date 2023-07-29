Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Abkhazia
  5. Tbilisi
  6. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Sololaki, on Asatiani…
€ 63,455
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 24,630
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 12
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
€ 102,169
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/8
Description: 3 and 2 room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Kama…
€ 92,463
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/10
3-room apartment for sale in Bagebi, on Tskneti highway. Total …
€ 75,240
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 118,525
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 12/15
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, S. On Chik…
€ 96,089
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 12/19
€ 178,581
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€ 20,813
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 9/41
For sale in Axis Towers, on the 9th floor, recently renovated apartment of 115 m & sup2; wit…
€ 540,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/18
BiResidence & ndash; a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the touri…
€ 52,831
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/12
Description: 4-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Chikova…
€ 96,542

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
