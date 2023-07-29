Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Abkhazia
  5. Tbilisi
  6. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
White Line – a modern, high-tech complex, its appearance continues the aesthetic traditions …
€ 46,294
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 9/9
Description: 1 room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, near Gagar…
€ 37,167
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 9/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
€ 328,266
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/6
€ 39,342
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 22/22
€ 77,053
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
Description: 2-room apartment for sale on Mtatsminda, Kipiani S…
€ 47,138
Realting.com
Go
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 12/5
For sale three-room apartment with convenient layout in Tbilisi, at the address of Didi Digo…
€ 55,297
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 10
Boulevard Point is a 15-story apart-hotel on New Boulevard 300 meters from the sea.   …
€ 40,249
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 5/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
€ 255,657
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Description: 4-room apartment for sale in Chugureti, on Agmashe…
€ 131,443
Apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Cozy renovated apartment for sale in the historical center of Tbilisi - near the ave. Agmash…
€ 163,170
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/13
ACTION!!! ACTION!!! ACTION!!!! 7 THIS APPROPARTMENT FOR ACTION 37.5 M2 FOR 51375 $ BEFORE T…
€ 49,894

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir