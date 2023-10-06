Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Tbilisi
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€116,286
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir