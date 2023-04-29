Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Tbilisi
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 850 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
Villa for sale in a quiet, quiet and beautiful place in Tbilisi. Floor I: large guest room …
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir