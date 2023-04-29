Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Tbilisi
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

3 properties total found
3 room cottage in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 233,662
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 127 m2 of premium class in a quiet …
7 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
7 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 375 m² Number of floors 3
€ 494,285
3-storied 375 sq.m. private house for sale in Vake, on Tskhvedadze str, 12 rooms (7 bedrooms…
6 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
6 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 585 m² Number of floors 3
€ 503,272
3-storied 585 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Bagebi, Kaklebi, on Uchaneishv…
