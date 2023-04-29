Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

217 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 239 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 358,581
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 241 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 359,929
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 351,841
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 282 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 417,896
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 412,854
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 81,744
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 87,204
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 99,283
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 67,527
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 171 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 214,406
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,217
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,217
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 202 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 264,797
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 57,876
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 179 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 252,127
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 57,247
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 269 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 329,467
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 205,801
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 179 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 205,801
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 264 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 332,663
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 32,964
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
3 room cottage in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 233,662
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 127 m2 of premium class in a quiet …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 121,325
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 120m2 comfort+ class in the Muhiani…
4 room house in Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey private house in Tbilisi with completely new repairs, furniture, high-qual…
5 room house in Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 850 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
Villa for sale in a quiet, quiet and beautiful place in Tbilisi. Floor I: large guest room …
7 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
7 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 375 m² Number of floors 3
€ 494,285
3-storied 375 sq.m. private house for sale in Vake, on Tskhvedadze str, 12 rooms (7 bedrooms…
4 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 359,480
2-storied + attic private house for sale in Vedzisi, on Oniashvili str, 6 rooms (4 bedrooms,…
6 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
6 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 585 m² Number of floors 3
€ 503,272
3-storied 585 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Bagebi, Kaklebi, on Uchaneishv…
2 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 152,779
1-storied 75 sq.m. private house for sale in Sololaki, on Betlemi str, 3 rooms, renovated, w…
4 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,493
3-storied 330 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Digomi 8, 7 rooms (4 bedrooms,…

