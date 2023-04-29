Houses for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia
217 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
239 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 358,581
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
241 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 359,929
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 351,841
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
282 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 417,896
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 412,854
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 81,744
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 87,204
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 99,283
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 67,527
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
171 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 214,406
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 110,217
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 110,217
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
202 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 264,797
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 57,876
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
179 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 252,127
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 57,247
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
269 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 329,467
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
162 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 205,801
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
179 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 205,801
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
264 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 332,663
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 32,964
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
3 room cottage
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 233,662
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 127 m2 of premium class in a quiet …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 121,325
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 120m2 comfort+ class in the Muhiani…
4 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
196 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey private house in Tbilisi with completely new repairs, furniture, high-qual…
5 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
850 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
Villa for sale in a quiet, quiet and beautiful place in Tbilisi. Floor I: large guest room …
7 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
375 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 494,285
3-storied 375 sq.m. private house for sale in Vake, on Tskhvedadze str, 12 rooms (7 bedrooms…
4 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 359,480
2-storied + attic private house for sale in Vedzisi, on Oniashvili str, 6 rooms (4 bedrooms,…
6 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
585 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 503,272
3-storied 585 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Bagebi, Kaklebi, on Uchaneishv…
2 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 152,779
1-storied 75 sq.m. private house for sale in Sololaki, on Betlemi str, 3 rooms, renovated, w…
4 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,493
3-storied 330 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Digomi 8, 7 rooms (4 bedrooms,…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
