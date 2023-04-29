Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 56,326
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 170,753
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 13/29 Floor
€ 141,500
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 15/19 Floor
€ 152,779
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 100,654
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 58,416
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 59,314
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 51,226
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 19/20 Floor
€ 121,325
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 in a premium-class new building in t…
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 103,351
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 70 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 134,666
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 83,301
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 63,601
Apart Lisi from Apart Development is another luxury project located in a strategic and ecolo…
4 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 201 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale recently renovated penthouse with an area of 201 m ², in a business-class residenti…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 213,655
The Demax Vake complex from Demax Group is a premium residential building located in a strat…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 129,682
The Demax Vake complex from Demax Group is a premium residential building located in a strat…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 90,602
The Demax Vake complex from Demax Group is a premium residential building located in a strat…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m²
€ 152,220
The M² Highlight is a new construction project in Tbilisi, developed by the M² com…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 125,059
The M² Highlight is a new construction project in Tbilisi, developed by the M² com…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 81,503
The M² Highlight is a new construction project in Tbilisi, developed by the M² com…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 81,480
The M² Highlight is a new construction project in Tbilisi, developed by the M² com…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 52,008
Ecocity Krtsanisi is a new 18-story complex from Meti Development, located at 1 Krtsanisi De…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 79,886
Ecocity Krtsanisi is a new 18-story complex from Meti Development, located at 1 Krtsanisi De…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 68,885
Ecocity Krtsanisi is a new 18-story complex from Meti Development, located at 1 Krtsanisi De…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 45,698
Ecocity Krtsanisi is a new 18-story complex from Meti Development, located at 1 Krtsanisi De…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 14/22 Floor
€ 132,109
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 54m2 in the new building of the Luxe Avla…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 19/19 Floor
€ 101,553
1-bedroom apartment for sale in Archi Isani complex in Isani district of Tbilisi. The apa…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 11/17 Floor
€ 143,792
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 98m2 in a new building in the area of t…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 97,958
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 54m2 in a new building in the Nadzaladevi…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 179,740
Эксклюзивное предложение! Продается четырёхкомнатная квартира 131м2 в новостройке в районе Т…

