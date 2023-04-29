Georgia
Tbilisi
Apartments for sale
Apartments and flats for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia
758 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 56,326
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
13/14 Floor
€ 103,351
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
8/11 Floor
€ 59,314
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
8/12 Floor
€ 170,753
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
6/14 Floor
€ 76,390
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
13/29 Floor
€ 141,500
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
15/19 Floor
€ 152,779
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
9/17 Floor
€ 107,844
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
11/12 Floor
€ 55,719
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
2/15 Floor
€ 100,654
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 58,416
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 110,540
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 51,675
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 71,896
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
8/11 Floor
€ 59,314
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 51,226
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 116,831
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 52,125
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
5/11 Floor
€ 59,422
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 251,636
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
3/12 Floor
€ 124,021
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
19/20 Floor
€ 121,325
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 in a premium-class new building in t…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
6/14 Floor
€ 76,390
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 89,870
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 42 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
13/14 Floor
€ 103,351
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 70 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
2 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
9/13 Floor
€ 104,220
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
2/13 Floor
€ 73,304
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
2/13 Floor
€ 64,254
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
2/13 Floor
€ 63,196
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
2/13 Floor
€ 63,571
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
26
Search using the map