  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Tbilisi
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments and flats for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

758 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 56,326
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 103,351
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 59,314
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 170,753
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 6/14 Floor
€ 76,390
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 13/29 Floor
€ 141,500
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 15/19 Floor
€ 152,779
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 107,844
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 55,719
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 100,654
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 58,416
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 110,540
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 51,675
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 71,896
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 59,314
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 51,226
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 116,831
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 52,125
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 5/11 Floor
€ 59,422
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 251,636
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 124,021
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 19/20 Floor
€ 121,325
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 in a premium-class new building in t…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6/14 Floor
€ 76,390
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 89,870
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 42 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 103,351
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 70 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
2 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
2 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m² 9/13 Floor
€ 104,220
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 2/13 Floor
€ 73,304
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/13 Floor
€ 64,254
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 2/13 Floor
€ 63,196
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 2/13 Floor
€ 63,571
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
