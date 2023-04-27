Georgia
38
Georgia
Georgia
Studios
Seaview Studios for Sale in Georgia
191 property total found
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
15/40 Floor
€ 39,655
Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
21 Floor
€ 53,684
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
21 Floor
€ 53,669
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
15 Floor
€ 54,702
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
12 Floor
€ 53,901
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
8 Floor
€ 50,324
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
16 Floor
€ 45,264
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
18 Floor
€ 84,933
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
18 Floor
€ 78,427
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 57,626
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 38,817
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 38,482
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 34,177
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
7 Floor
€ 27,949
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
Studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
34 m²
7 Floor
€ 27,704
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
3 Floor
€ 93,639
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
3 Floor
€ 90,878
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
5 Floor
€ 83,130
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 83,008
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,934
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,852
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,771
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
12 Floor
€ 30,176
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,608
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
11 Floor
€ 28,614
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
10 Floor
€ 26,980
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
9 Floor
€ 108,354
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
8 Floor
€ 96,801
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
12 Floor
€ 98,685
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
10 Floor
€ 97,327
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
