  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Georgia

Batumi
333
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
17
Chakvi
3
Tbilisi
2
191 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,655
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 21 Floor
€ 53,684
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 21 Floor
€ 53,669
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 15 Floor
€ 54,702
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 12 Floor
€ 53,901
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 8 Floor
€ 50,324
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 16 Floor
€ 45,264
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 18 Floor
€ 84,933
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 18 Floor
€ 78,427
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 57,626
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 38,817
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 38,482
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 34,177
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 7 Floor
€ 27,949
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
Studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
34 m² 7 Floor
€ 27,704
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3 Floor
€ 93,639
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 3 Floor
€ 90,878
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 5 Floor
€ 83,130
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 83,008
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,934
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,852
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,771
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 12 Floor
€ 30,176
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,608
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 11 Floor
€ 28,614
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 10 Floor
€ 26,980
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 9 Floor
€ 108,354
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 8 Floor
€ 96,801
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 12 Floor
€ 98,685
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 10 Floor
€ 97,327
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…

